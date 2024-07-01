Family of retired deputy who disappeared hiking in Greece concludes search

The brother of retired deputy Albert Calibet, who went missing while hiking in Greece, announced Monday that the family's search has ended.

"Despite our relentless efforts and determination, Albert remains missing," Calibet's brother Oliver wrote on the search's GoFundMe page.

Calibet, 59, was last seen while hiking on the Greek island of Amorgos on June 11. The retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was known on the island as he visited regularly and hiked the area.

Oliver Calibet said his brother still works part time for the sheriff's department after retiring in 2018, and knew the 49-square mile island's rugged terrain extremely well.

"I deeply fear that foul play has occurred as we found zero evidence of Albert anywhere on the island," Oliver Calibet wrote on Monday.

His disappearance comes at a time when several foreigners visiting Greek islands have died or gone missing recently as a sweltering heat wave hit the region.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said at the onset of Calibet's disappearance that Greek agencies had deployed various search and rescue teams, and they were assisting.

"We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said earlier.

Oliver Calibet was one of several people searching the area for his missing brother, including Calibet's girlfriend, other family members and two LASD search and rescue members who flew to Greece.

In Monday's announcement of the search termination, Calibet said they have left the island "fearing for our own health and safety."

He expressed frustrations with the search efforts, calling out obstacles and roadblocks from Greek authorities, and a lack of assistance from the US Embassy.

On Monday, Oliver Calibet thanked those who offered support during the search.

"I also wish to thank the search and rescue teams who assisted us and those that donated to the GoFundMe to make search and rescue efforts possible. We were truly hoping for a different outcome," he wrote.