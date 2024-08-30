Family of Melyda Corado reaches $9.5 million settlement with city of LA over fatal shooting

Six years after Melyda Corado was killed by a police bullet in a gunfight outside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's, her family has reached a $9.5 million settlement over the deadly shooting that led to murder charges against the suspect in the shootout.

On July 21, 2028, Corado was 27 years old and working at the grocery store as an assistant manager when police opened fire as Gene Atkins ran toward the entrance of the store. Earlier that day, Atkins allegedly shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South Los Angeles, leading to a pursuit with Los Angeles Police Department officers that ended when he crashed just outside the grocery store on Hyperion Avenue. Police shot at him as he went inside the store and allegedly held dozens of people hostage.

LAPD Officers Sinlen Tse and Sarah Winans were the officers who opened fire, with a bullet shot by Tse striking and killing Corado, an innocent bystander.

Atkins is still awaiting trial on several criminal charges including a murder charge in connection with Corado's death.

Months after the deadly shooting, her family filed a lawsuit naming Tse and Winans as defendants.

In 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office released a report stating that the two officers were "justified in using deadly force in an attempt to stop'' Atkins. But her family has been vocal about their disagreement with that report's findings, urging DA George Gascón shortly after he was elected to "please step up to the plate" and re-evaluate the assessment of the shooting.

On Friday, a law firm representing Corado's family announced they reached a $9.5 million settlement with the city following six years of litigation. The firm described it as the largest pre-trial settlement paid by the city of LA in connection with an LAPD shooting in a news release which also included a statement from Corado's family.

Gene Evin Atkins, 31, previously pleaded not guilty to murder in the killing of Melyda Corado. KCAL News

"Nothing will bring Mely back to us and we are forever heartbroken by her violent death caused by those who are meant to protect and serve the community," their statement says. "We will keep her memory alive always. We hope this settlement sends a loud message to LAPD and all law enforcement agencies across the country that officers must account for their surroundings when firing their guns."

Their attorneys have argued that the officers involved in the shooting did not follow training properly, were negligent, used excessive force, and her death was a preventable tragedy.

Meanwhile, Tse has defended his decision to shoot towards the grocery store as Atkins fled from him and Winans.

"I had no alternative but to fire my weapon at Gene Atkins in order to stop this deadly threat that he, himself, had created,'' Tse said. "I fired based upon his actions and stopped when I realized he was moving into the Trader Joe's entrance to avoid striking individuals inside, despite the fact that he was still considered a violent fleeing felon and continued to pose an imminent threat of serious/great bodily injury and/or death while inside Trader Joe's.''

The DA's office report that found the officers were not at fault was described by Corado's brother, Albert Corado, as "a parting gift from Jackie Lacey — the last thing before she left office."