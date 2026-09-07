Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez calls for death penalty for D4vd, if convicted

As Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman works to decide whether his office will pursue the death penalty for singer D4vd as his murder trial approaches, the family of his alleged victim has voiced their support for his execution if he is convicted.

Through their attorneys, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez called for the death penalty against the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty last month to charges including first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body.

"If the death penalty were activated, it would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience, who only caused pain to our daughter, our family, and the world that supports our precious daughter," the statement said. "But that's not in our hands, but rather in God's, and the California justice system."

Monday would have been Celeste's 16th birthday, the family said.

As Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman works to decide whether his office will pursue the death penalty for singer D4vd as his murder trial approaches, the family of his alleged victim has voiced their support for his execution if he is convicted. Rivas Hernandez family

"Today we are experiencing so many emotions, praying and singing "Happy Birthday," reliving unforgettable moments even though she is no longer here," they said. "These are feelings that only a father and mother and her siblings can share, with a heavy heart. We will always remember every moment and every good time we spent with Celestita!"

Hochman said after last month's arraignment hearing that his office was still evaluating whether to pursue the death penalty during the upcoming trial or a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. Burke is now being represented by a public offender after his defense attorney withdrew from the case the morning of the arraignment.

The next hearing, a status conference, was set for Oct. 19. Burke's trial could begin within 90 days of the status hearing.

Rivas Hernandez's remains were discovered in cadaver bags on Sept. 8, 2025, in the front trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood Tow Yard that was registered to Burke. The medical examiner's office determined that Rivas Hernandez was killed by "multiple penetrating wounds," several weeks before her dismembered, decomposing body was found.

In the days leading up to Rivas Hernandez's death in April 2025, the teen threatened to tell her father "lies" that would end his music career and damage his life, according to text messages detailed by Los Angeles Police Department Detective Corey Farell during a preliminary hearing. Farell said Rivas Hernandez was irritated by Burke's interactions with another female around that time.

On April 23, Burke agreed to send a rideshare vehicle to pick up Rivas Hernandez from her family's Lake Elsinore home and bring her to his residence in the Hollywood Hills. Farell said that Uber records show she arrived at 10:10 p.m., about an hour and 20 minutes before Burke's phone and car left his home to go north to Santa Barbara County.

Burke's now-former defense attorneys argued that there's no evidence that Rivas Hernandez ever exited the rideshare vehicle.