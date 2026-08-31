D4vd to be arraigned in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case

Singer D4vd is set to be arraigned on charges including murder in downtown Los Angeles on Monday in connection with last year's killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez as the high-profile case progresses to a trial.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is set to speak to reporters after the hearing. Hochman has previously stated that his office is working to determine whether it'll pursue the death penalty should Burke be convicted.

Burke was ordered to stand trial by a judge last month on charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body. The murder charge's special circumstances include lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation.

Hernandez's remains were discovered in cadaver bags on Sept. 8, 2025, in the front trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood Tow Yard that was registered to Burke. The medical examiner's office determined that Hernandez was killed by "multiple penetrating wounds," several weeks before her dismembered, decomposing body was found.

Prosecutors argue that Burke and Hernandez were involved in a sexual relationship that began when she was 13 and during the course of it, Hernandez had an abortion. Prosecutors believe Burke allegedly stabbed her "before she ruined his music career" and threatened to expose his criminal conduct.

In the days leading up to Rivas Hernandez's death in April 2025, the teen threatened to tell her father "lies" that would end his music career and damage his life, according to text messages detailed by Los Angeles Police Department Detective Corey Farell during a preliminary hearing. Rivas Hernandez was irritated by Burke's interactions with another female around that time, Farell said.

On April 23, Burke agreed to send a rideshare vehicle to pick up Rivas Hernandez from her family's Lake Elsinore home and bring her to his residence in the Hollywood Hills. Farell said that Uber records show she arrived at 10:10 p.m., about an hour and 20 minutes before Burke's phone and car left his home to go north to Santa Barbara County.

Burke's defense attorneys have argued that there's no evidence that Rivas Hernandez ever exited the rideshare vehicle.