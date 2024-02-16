Family of Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson seeks conservatorship

The family of Brian Wilson has filed court papers in Los Angeles seeking to have the Beach Boys co-founder placed into a conservatorship, calling it a necessary step following the recent death of his wife.

Wilson, 81, was long cared for by his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, who died Jan. 30.

According to the papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Wilson is being treated for dementia and is unable to tend to his personal needs. The papers ask that Wilson's manager, LeeAnn Hard, and publicist, Jean Sievers, be appointed as co-conservators of his person -- meaning they would care for his personal needs, not his estate or finances.

The family posted a statement on Wilson's social media accounts saying the decision to seek a formal conservatorship was made "after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, (caretaker) Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors."

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," according to the statement.

"Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

A hearing on the conservatorship request was scheduled for April 30.