Only On CBSLA: Man caught on camera grabbing Goldendoodle from owner in Diamond Bar

Eva Ortiz was waiting for her 11-year-old son to get out of karate class on Thursday afternoon in Diamond Bar when a man approached her and asked to pet her dog.

Seconds later, the man grabbed the 12-week old Goldendoodle and ran away, jumping into a waiting vehicle and speeding off.

Only on KCAL9 at 4p and CBS2 at 5p: Security camera captured dog napping. Victim says Goldendoodle puppy has been a source of comfort for her son who’s been battling anxiety. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/8tF6fafQGF — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) June 24, 2022

"I don't understand how people can do that. I don't understand how people can just not think about the consequences that come after," Ortiz said.

Eva's husband, Joe Ortiz managed to track down the security video from a gas station at the corner of Palomino Drive and South Diamond Bar Boulevard that shows the dognapping and the suspect getting into a waiting car and driving away.

"He's clearly... more than just a pet. He's like a child. A son to us," Ortiz told CBSLA Reporter Jeff Nguyen.

The Ortiz family said they chose a Goldendoodle because their 11-year-old son, Devan, deals with allergies.

They said that the dog, named Sawyer, has also been a source of comfort for Devan who has been struggling with anxiety.

"It's given him someone to wake up to. Someone to play with. Someone to call his best friend," Eva Ortiz said.

The getaway car is believed to be a 2017-18 Charger with black tinted windows, black rims and a spoiler on the trunk.

Sawyer has red hair with white patches on his nose, chest and hind feet.

If you have any Information, you are asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Walnut station – no questions asked.

"Just hand him over to us. I swear no prosecution. We just want our dog back," Joe Ortiz said. "We want him to stay in a good home and not to be lost because he's lost right now."