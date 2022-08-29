Family: DUI suspect was released, only to kill their loved one in Dockweiler Beach crash

The family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in crash are demanding answers about the driver, who was arrested earlier this year in a separate, suspected DUI incident.

Jennifer Bledsoe Bean, 21, was leaving a bonfire on Dockweiler Beach on June 12 when a truck slammed into her car and killed her.

"Every bone in my beautiful baby body was shattered, and I'm mad," her mother, Jedon Bledsoe said.

Several months later, the loss of her sister is still raw and painful for Tiffany Lewis.

"She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life and her death was preventable," Lewis said tearfully.

The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Neal Allen Cooper was taken to the hospital but later released. Police said that with no witnesses, they needed a search warrant to get the truck's data recorder, which showed he was going about 100 mph.

Cooper is currently free after posting bail. The incident follows a February arrest in Manhattan Beach for drunk driving — but because no one was hurt then, Cooper was released on his own recognizance. And now there are angry questions about why Cooper was able to post bail after the fatal crash, after being arrested in February.

"Why did my family have to search public records to find he had another court date, go to his other court date and tell them that he killed my sister? And then he was remanded into custody?" Lewis said.

Police say they are also frustrated by the case.

"This individual made a very foolish and stupid decision. And now this family will be affected forever. For generations to come, this family will be affected," LAPD Capt. Anthony Otero said.

Cooper now faces charges for the vehicular homicide, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance in the case on Sept. 26. CBS2/KCAL 9 is reaching out to Cooper for comment.