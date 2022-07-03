Family devastated after woman killed by hit and run driver in Arlington Heights

Search is on for driver responsible for deadly hit and run in Arlington Heights

Search is on for driver responsible for deadly hit and run in Arlington Heights

Search is on for driver responsible for deadly hit and run in Arlington Heights

A family is left devastated after Shawnkel Washington was struck and killed by a car on Friday night right outside of her apartment.

Shawnkel Washington, 27, lived with her girlfriend Brianna Brown in Arlington Heights. CBSLA

While Washington's family mourns her death, the suspect behind the wheel of the car that struck her is on the run.

Washington's girlfriend old CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that Washington left their apartment to get something from her car, which was parked across the street at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place.

Two minutes later, she heard a crash - a sound that will now haunt her for the rest of her life.

Brianna Brown is still processing how the love of her life was taken from her in seconds - feet away from where they shared a home.

She immediately ran outside after hearing the crash.

"When I got in the middle of the street I saw her. I had to run to her. Turned her over and began to give CPR," Brown said.

In surveillance video obtained by CBSLA, we got from a nearby business, Washington can be seen walking in the crosswalk at Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place when a white Nissan going eastbound struck her. It happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the driver did stop and even got out of his car before he drove off.

Washington's family is hurt and angry. Family members won't rest until this driver who took their loved one's life is held responsible.

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact the LAPD's West Traffic Division.