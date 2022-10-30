Watch CBS News
Families remember, honor loved ones and friends on Dia De Los Muertos

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Annual Dia De Los Muertos event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Annual Dia De Los Muertos event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery 02:34

It was a night of celebration filled with symbolism and love at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday.

Thousands of people walked the grounds of the famous cemetery, which holds the Dia de Los Muertos event every year. Some of the people present were wearing bold colors, skulls and flowers to awaken the spirits for Dia de Los Muertos, which translates in English to Day of the Dead.

"My culture is, I never noticed it before but my culture is very colorful, vibrant and just very beautiful," Jaime Fernandez told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen. 

Dia de Los Muertos is a sacred tradition in Mexican heritage. It is usually celebrated on Nov. 1 or Nov. 2. 

It is a day when the veil is lifted between the two realms, so the living and the dead can share a day together.    

Over 100 alters were on display and each were decorated with photos, traditional gifts and food for loved ones who have passed on.  

"We are honoring everyone it is not just one specific person but I like to say that we are honoring my dad, my dad is in that corner over there," Maria Duran told Pozen. "It goes back to our ancestors so we like to share it with the community and I see that people like it, people enjoy it."   

