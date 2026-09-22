First day of fall and there's a Southern California warming trend ahead

It's time for a season change, and Tuesday marks the fall equinox when light and darkness split the day evenly.

On this first day of fall, the Southern California sunset is around 6:50 p.m. Sweaters will have to wait, as a warming trend is expected over the next few days, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average.

The entire week is expected to be warm, with cooling coming in the late weekend.

Wednesday afternoon in San Bernardino, temperatures are expected to reach 99, with most inland communities in the 90s. Malibu will see a high of 83, with most coastal areas in the mid- to high 70s and lower 80s.

As Hurricane Polo churns in the eastern Pacific and a disturbance develops southeast of Hawaii, hazardous beach conditions are predicted for the weekend. The National Weather Service is advising of elevated surf and strong rip currents.

Temperature highs for Wednesday: