Fairfax dispensary burglary foiled by LAPD response

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Five suspects were arrested breaking into a marijuana dispensary at 7569 Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at the location at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Five men wearing ski masks were reportedly trying to break in through the roof.

One suspect was immediately arrested. Three more fled in a white Dodge Charger and F-150 pickup truck, but they were also taken into custody in the area.

Security cameras in the building showed at least one final burglary suspect was hiding inside, possibly in a crawlspace. LAPD officers used bolt-cutters to get inside and arrest that suspect.

LAPD officers remained on scene to investigate.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 6:18 AM

