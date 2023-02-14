Fairfax dispensary burglary foiled by LAPD response
Five suspects were arrested breaking into a marijuana dispensary at 7569 Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a report of a burglary at the location at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Five men wearing ski masks were reportedly trying to break in through the roof.
One suspect was immediately arrested. Three more fled in a white Dodge Charger and F-150 pickup truck, but they were also taken into custody in the area.
Security cameras in the building showed at least one final burglary suspect was hiding inside, possibly in a crawlspace. LAPD officers used bolt-cutters to get inside and arrest that suspect.
LAPD officers remained on scene to investigate.
