2 hospitalized after Metro rail collides with car in Exposition Park

Two people were hospitalized on Sunday after a Metro rail train collided with a car in the Exposition Park area.

It happened at around 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of Raymond Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated two people from the car following the crash, each of whom was taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not known.

"All passengers on the train were assessed and are uninjured," LAFD's release said.

Metro shut down the East Line railway in both directions as crews worked to remove the wreckage of the car and offload the passengers on the train.

CBS LA has reached out to Metro for comment on the collision and has not yet heard back.