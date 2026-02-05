Los Angeles police fatally shoot man outside of California Science Center in Exposition Park

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with an air rifle outside of the California Science Center in Exposition Park on Thursday morning.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. near State Street and Figueroa Street, police said in a news release shared Friday, which had further details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police said that a motorcycle officer in the area was flagged down by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel "regarding a man with a rifle."

"The officer requested additional police resources," the release said. "Uniformed officers from multiple divisions responded to the request and arrived at scene."

They contacted the suspect, who has since been identified as 39-year-old Holman Gomez, as he was walking along State Drive, according to the release.

Police claim that Gomez sat on a concrete bench while they spoke with him, and that at one point he stood and pointed the rifle in their direction, which prompted officers to open fire.

Gomez was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by LAFD paramedics.

"An air rifle was recovered at the scene and booked as evidence," LAPD's release said. "No officers or community members were injured during this incident."

The department's Force Investigation Detail is looking into the incident, the release noted.