Experts offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

Child safety on the forefront of everyone's mind ahead of Halloween

With less than a day left until trick or treaters hit the streets for Halloween, experts are urging parents to double down on conversations on safety with children.

A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that pedestrian deaths experience a dramatic increase on Halloween every year. From 2006 to 2020, 52 children were fatally struck by cars on Halloween nationwide, according to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

In an effort to curb those numbers and ensure a safe holiday for all, AAA Spokesman Doug Shupe has a number of tips ahead of Halloween.

He says that on top of being aware of cars and staying out of the street, making children visible is a huge difference maker. He suggests reflective tape, especially on the back of the child's costume.

Shupe said it's extremely important to emphasize that children should only stay on sidewalks, and in any circumstances where a road needs to be crossed, find a crosswalk.

He also says the people who need to be most aware are those behind the wheel.

"As drivers, we need to be prepared to watch out for kids who may be excited and dart between parked cars," he said.

Shupe said cutting through neighborhoods to shorten the trip to any destination isn't worth it, especially since they'll all be flooded with trick or treaters anyway.

NHTSA also offered some advice, which included to avoid looking at your phone when driving, and to drive a little slower — especially in neighborhoods — to give yourself time to adapt to a situation.

One haunted house in Northridge, located on Baird Avenue, offers a safe opportunity for family fun, hosted by a father and daughter duo who put the spooky spectacle together on a yearly basis for anyone's enjoyment.