Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue as peak temperatures hit Wednesday

Summer-like temperatures continue Wednesday with heat wave highs forecasted to bring dangerously hot conditions to parts of the Inland Empire.

Tuesday's Woodland Hills high of 113 degrees set an all-time October heat record, previously set on October 1, 1980, at 110 degrees. Wednesday could top the record, with 114 forecasted.

"The peak of the heat is today, we are still plenty hot for the next several days," Paul Deanno, KCALNews meteorologist said as triple digits are forecasted for much of the Inland Empire Wednesday. It is expected to stay above 100 degrees for five more days in the region.

Tuesday also saw other record-breaking temperatures, at Palmdale Airport it was 104, breaking the record for the day of 100 set in 1980.

It was 103 in Lancaster, breaking the record for the day of 100 set in 2020. Sandberg's high of 95, broke the heat record for the day, surpassing 1980's record of 92.

Excessive heat warnings will be in place until 8 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, where temperatures could reach 109 degrees; in the Western San Gabriel Mountains and Interstate 5 and 14 freeway corridors, with highs potentially reaching 104 degrees; and the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, possibly reaching 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning of critical fire danger conditions will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the western San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors due to the anticipated heat, gusty northeast winds and low humidity.

An excessive heat warning will be in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Antelope Valley Foothills, with temperatures up to 105 degrees possible.

Excessive heat warnings will take effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continue through 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas.

A less severe heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday in the San Gabriel Valley and eastern San Gabriel Mountains. A heat advisory will be in effect in the coastal areas including downtown Los Angeles from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and in Orange County inland areas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.