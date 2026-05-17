Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Anaheim woman in broad daylight, police say

The ex-boyfriend of the Anaheim woman shot and killed near a busy Tustin intersection on Thursday has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Yorba Street and Medford Avenue at about 6:11 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Sandra Fernandez, 42 of Anaheim, fatally wounded from at least one gunshot wound.

Fernandez, a mother of two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators later identified the suspect as 42-year-old Hawthorne resident Juan Marquez.

Marquez, police said, is a former boyfriend of Fernandez.

Tustin PD said on Sunday that Marquez allegedly waited near Fernandez's workplace at the nonprofit Families Together. Her family said she was shot near her car, which was parked off-site.

In the ensuing investigation, it was revealed that Marquz fled to Mexico through the San Tsidro Port of Entry before his arrest. On Saturday, he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he attempted to re-enter the U.S. through the same border checkpoint.

Marquez is now being held in Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder. He's being held without bail.