Woman, 42, shot and killed near busy Tustin intersection

An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down near a busy intersection in Tustin on Thursday evening.

According to the Tustin Police Department, officers responded to the area of Seventeenth Street and Yorba Street North at about 6:11 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman unresponsive on the east curb north of Seventeenth.

The woman, identified only as a 42-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers at the scene spoke to witnesses who said a man was spotted fleeing the scene in a sedan.

Investigations remain underway. Tustin PD said investigators believed the incident was isolated, and there's no threat to public safety. As of Friday afternoon, no additional details were immediatley made available.