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Woman, 42, shot and killed near busy Tustin intersection

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down near a busy intersection in Tustin on Thursday evening.

According to the Tustin Police Department, officers responded to the area of Seventeenth Street and Yorba Street North at about 6:11 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman unresponsive on the east curb north of Seventeenth.

The woman, identified only as a 42-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers at the scene spoke to witnesses who said a man was spotted fleeing the scene in a sedan.

Investigations remain underway. Tustin PD said investigators believed the incident was isolated, and there's no threat to public safety. As of Friday afternoon, no additional details were immediatley made available.

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