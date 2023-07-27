Watch CBS News
'Everyone doing great' says LeBron James on son's medical scare

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Dr. Rand McClain comments on Bronny James' condition
Dr. Rand McClain comments on Bronny James' condition 01:01

LeBron James sent out a Thursday morning Tweet, thanking everyone for their love and support and saying the family is safe and that "Everyone doing great."

James didn't go into any detail about his son Bronny James' cardiac arrest, or recovery, only saying "Will have more to say when ready."

On Monday morning, 18-year-old Bronny James collapsed on the court during basketball practice. The newly recruited USC player was taken to the hospital and admitted to the ICU. A family spokesperson said on Tuesday that he was in stable condition.  

Bronny James recently announced his commitment to join the Trojans in May.   

Bronny, a 6-foot-3 guard, played four seasons for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California where he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior. He was named to the McDonald's All-American team and earned an invite to the Nike Hoop Summit after the team finished 23-11.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 9:31 AM

