LeBron James' son Bronny James hospitalized following cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, is in the hospital Tuesday after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice on Monday.

Media reports state that James is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium Shams Charania shared the following statement on X through a Tweet:

"While practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now stable and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

Tarek Fattal of the LA Daily News has covered James over the years as a high school player and commented that something like this could have been catastrophic.

"I don't know the details of why Bronny collapsed, but it sounds like it was not contact related, he just fell ... Thank God for the USC medical staff that were kind of able to get him back on track and able to get him to Cedars-Sinai hospital," said Fattal.

James,18, is a 6-foot-3 guard who attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California and signed with the Trojans this offseason.

He received two of the highest honors for high school boys basketball players when he was named a 2023 McDonald's All American and selected to play on Team USA for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit.

James is a four-star recruit and is also ranked No. 19 overall by ESPN.com. He is the eldest son of LeBron James.

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023