'Every second counts,' says California woman advocating for release of remaining hostages held by Hamas

Sunday marks 100 days since the Oct. 7, massacre at the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and at the forefront of many people's minds are the remaining hostages.

"Today marks the 100th days 'anniversary' of that Black Sabbath that we call," said Galia Mizrahi, who just returned from a trip to Israel. Mizrahi's cousin, Nadav, and his 20-year-old daughter, were killed on Oct. 7. Four other family members were taken as hostages and held captive for 51 days.

"On that morning, my cousin Nadav, 49-years-old, an executive and Ironman athlete, was murdered while trying to defend his family. His daughter, a 20-year-old panicked, lost her composure, and while she was trying to tend to her father's wounds, was shot in the face in front of her remaining family members," Mizrahi said on KCAL News.

"Shortly thereafter, his wife, and their three remaining kids, were taken to Gaza. They were held there for 51 days. We were lucky enough to get them back after 51 days of captivity in the cease-fire agreements that were made at the time," she added.

Mizrahi recently returned to California after reuniting with her family.

"It was a relief to see them with my own eyes. I couldn't believe it. It was a big load off. I've been living and breathing their stories for weeks and weeks," she said. "It was a very traumatic experience in Israel. The whole country is mourning. Everybody knows somebody who is either dead or is missing."

Mizrahi said the current "hello" along the streets of Israel is, "I'm sorry for your loss. Accept our condolences."

"It's really national trauma there. Everyone is in trauma, everyone is sad. The streets are full of grieving civilians and there are over 100,000 displaced civilians who have lost their homes who are now living in temporary housing in hotels and hostels while the war still continues."

Mizrahi says her surviving relatives are receiving emotional and physical care but are also advocating for the release of the remaining hostages.

"A few days before they were released, they were taken from where they were held captive prior underground to the tunnels we've all heard about. While there, they met six female hostages who were in very poor condition and suffered severe wounds. These female captives were tending to their own wounds. They shared very horrific [stories of] personal, psychological, and sexual assaults on their bodies while held in captive," Mizrahi said her relatives who were rescued have vowed to continue campaigning for these hostages' release.

"They have to get out of there now. They're literally out of air. They are held in torture chambers, in tunnels, in deplorable conditions. No one has been able to check up on them, get them medicine from the international community," she said.

Mizrahi urged for another cease-fire.

"There are women, babies, and the elderly who are literally running out of time. Every second counts," she said. "They've been there for 100 days of hell."