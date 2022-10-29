Watch CBS News
Evacuation orders issued due to chemical spill in San Jacinto

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are working to contain a chemical fire in San Jacinto. 

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire broke out a little before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Shaver Street. 

Firefighters reported a "strong chemical smell in the area" before locating "pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container."

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to assist. 

At around 8 a.m., officials issued an evacuation order for homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos due to the chemical spill. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 9:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

