Estranged husband arrested in connection with Newport Beach woman's November death

Months after a Newport Beach woman was discovered dead in a steep embankment in the San Bernardino Mountains, authorities have announced the arrest of her estranged husband on suspicion of murder.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, 66-year-old Rolling Hills resident Gordon Abas Goodarzi was arrested at his home on Friday following an "extensive and persistent investigation" into the November death of 58-year-old Aryan Papoli.

Papoli was found dead about 75 feet down a steep embankment in Crestline on Nov. 18 with injuries consistent with a fall. An autopsy later determined her death to be a homicide, authorities said.

The SBSD didn't state how Goodarzi was believed to have killed Papoli, or whether a motive had been determined.

Goodarzi is being held without bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.