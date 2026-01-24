Watch CBS News
Local News

Estranged husband arrested in connection with Newport Beach woman's November death

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Months after a Newport Beach woman was discovered dead in a steep embankment in the San Bernardino Mountains, authorities have announced the arrest of her estranged husband on suspicion of murder.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, 66-year-old Rolling Hills resident Gordon Abas Goodarzi was arrested at his home on Friday following an "extensive and persistent investigation" into the November death of 58-year-old Aryan Papoli.

Papoli was found dead about 75 feet down a steep embankment in Crestline on Nov. 18 with injuries consistent with a fall. An autopsy later determined her death to be a homicide, authorities said.

The SBSD didn't state how Goodarzi was believed to have killed Papoli, or whether a motive had been determined.

Goodarzi is being held without bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue