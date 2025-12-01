Deceased woman found in Crestline identified as Newport Beach resident

The woman found dead in the San Bernardino Mountains last month has been identified as a Newport Beach resident, according to authorities.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Aryan Papoli, who was reported missing in Newport Beach, was identified as the woman.

Authorities previously requested the public's help in identifying the woman after she was found dead on November 18. Deputies located her body about 75 feet down an embankment in the area of Highway 138 and Crestline Road in Crestline.

An autopsy found that her injuries were consistent with a fall.

No additional details were immediately made available.