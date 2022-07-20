Watch CBS News
ESPY Awards to be presented Wednesday evening in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

The 2022 ESPY Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre Wednesday evening and the Los Angeles Rams and multiple players are among the nominees.

The Super Bowl-winning Rams have been nominated for best team and the team's receiver Cooper Kupp and Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani are up for individual honors. 

Among the other nominees for best team are the NBA's Golden State Warriors, the WNBA's Chicago Sky, baseball's Atlanta Braves, Oklahoma's NCAA champion softball team, College Football Playoff national champion Georgia and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Wednesday's event will be hosted by Stephen Curry. 

Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, Ciara, John Boyega, Jon Hamm, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Simu Liu, Aaron Rodgers, Alison Brie, Russell Wilson and Hannah Waddingham will serve as presenters. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 2:37 PM

City News Service contributed to this report.

