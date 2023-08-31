Erroneous shots fired report sent out to Pepperdine students

An erroneous shots fired call at Pepperdine's Calabasas campus was sent to students.

Campus police said the phone call, which was sent at about 9:45 p.m., was sent in error and there is no threat at the university.

"We understand this was a concerning message to receive and realize this undoubtedly caused some distress. We sincerely regret this error. All Pepperdine campuses are safe and secure," a Pepperdine spokesperson said in a statement."

They are trying to determine why the message was sent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the university out of an abundance of caution and confirmed there was no danger at the Calabasas campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.