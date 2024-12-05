Eric Bieniemy out as UCLA's offensive coordinator

Eric Bieniemy's return to UCLA lasted only one season.

The Bruins let go of Bieniemy on Thursday after fielding one of the nation's worst offenses this season.

Bieniemy was hired as associate head coach and offensive coordinator shortly after Foster was hired as head coach in February. Bieniemy was also on the Bruins staff from 2003-05 as running backs coach.

Jason Fletcher, Bieniemy's agent, said in a statement that Bieniemy planned to stay only one season in Westwood and termed it a "mutual parting of the ways." However, Bieniemy signed a two-year contract at UCLA and did have a retention bonus if he was on staff for the 2025 season.

"After interviewing for head coaching jobs last year, he wanted to stay active and busy," Fletcher said. "So, he decided to go help out Deshaun Foster, who is like his little brother, at UCLA as opposed to sitting out a year."

Out of 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, UCLA was 117th in total offense (328.8 yards per game), 126th in scoring (18.4 points per game) and had the nation's fifth-worst rushing attack (86.6 yards per game).

The Bruins — 5-7 in their first season in the Big Ten after qualifying for a bowl the last three years — were the sixth Power Five team since 2000 that didn't score at least 20 points in their first six games.

Players also said early in the season that Bieniemy's scheme was difficult to grasp and that play calls could be too wordy.

Bieniemy was a two-time Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs but his last two stops have not gone well. He was Washington's offensive coordinator in 2023 but was not retained after Ron Rivera was fired.

Bieniemy said in an email to ESPN earlier this year that he was not fired by Washington and that he received NFL offers to coach running backs or be a passing game coordinator.

However, when asked during UCLA's spring practice to explain those remarks or what his other job prospects were, he refused to do so.

"What I'm going say is this: I'm here coaching at UCLA. All that other stuff, you could go talk to the Commanders. I'll leave it just like that," he said.

Bieniemy wasn't retained by new Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who replaced Rivera.

Despite his success in Kansas City, Bieniemy hasn't landed a heading coach job, even though he's interviewed with more than half of the NFL's 32 teams.

Fletcher said: "The plan was always to return to the NFL in 2025, and he's looking forward to the opportunities ahead."