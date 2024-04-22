Ephraim Hunter, charged with breaking into LA Mayor Karen Bass' home, has criminal history in Massachusetts

Investigation continues after man breaks into official home of LA Mayor Karen Bass

BOSTON – Ephraim Hunter, the man police say broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over the weekend, was previously convicted in a violent Massachusetts attack.

Los Angeles police say Hunter allegedly smashed one of the glass doors at Bass' home early Sunday morning while the mayor and her family inside.

Ephraim Hunter's Massachusetts conviction

Hunter was one of four people who police arrested in 2015 when a man was beaten with a hammer in Millis. Hunter was found guilty in 2016 and sentenced to 5-7 years in Massachusetts state prison.

According to police in California, Hunter now lives in Los Angeles.

No members of Mayor Bass' family were hurt during the break-in at the Los Angeles property known as Getty House.

Hunter cut himself on glass while breaking into the mayor's home, police said.

He was booked by Los Angeles police on a burglary charge.

What is the Getty House?

The Getty House, located in the Windsor Square district of Hancock Park in Los Angeles, has been the official home of the Los Angeles Mayor since 1977.

Bass became mayor in 2023 and has lived at the home with her family since.

According to CBS Los Angeles, while Bass was running for mayor but still a member of the United States House of Representatives in late 2022, her home was burgalized by at least two people armed with guns. The suspects were arrested several days later.

Police said a motive for the Sunday burglary was not immediately known.