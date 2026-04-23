2 teens arrested after San Fernando Valley pursuit ends in crash

Two teenagers were arrested early Thursday morning after a pursuit ended with a crash in the San Fernando Valley, according to police.

The crash happened at around 2:10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Magnolia Boulevard, where Los Angeles Police Department officers say that the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car.

Both the driver and a passenger fled from the car on foot following the crash, police said. They were later located hiding in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody. Police did not say exactly how old each of the suspects was or where the car was allegedly stolen from.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Video from the scene shows a white Infiniti SUV that had collided with a black sedan parked on the side of Magnolia Boulevard.