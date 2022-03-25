'Encanto' cast to perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at Oscars

Cast members from the Oscar-nominated animated hit "Encanto" will perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" live for the first time during Sunday's Academy Awards.

Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero will be joined by Becky G and Luis Fonsi to perform the film's signature song.

The song didn't receive an Oscar nomination for best original song but Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit from the film, "Dos Oruguitas" did land in the category. Sebastián Yatra will perform the song during Sunday's event.

Three other original-song nominees will also be performed during the ceremony:

-- Beyoncé will perform "Be Alive," which she co-wrote for the film "King Richard";

-- Reba McEntire will perform Diane Warren's nominee "Somehow You Do" from the film "Four Good Days"; and

-- Billie Eilish and her producer/musician/brother Finneas will perform their nominated song "No Time to Die," the title track for the James Bond film of the same name.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the ceremony on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.