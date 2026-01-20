Mosquito infestation plagues El Segundo residents; city leaders promise action

An infestation of mosquitoes in one El Segundo neighborhood has created a months-long nightmare for residents, who are hopeful that mitigation efforts from Los Angeles County leaders will finally make a difference.

Los Angeles County Vector Control officials say that the influx of mosquitoes is likely from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, which has created breeding grounds for the annoying pests. They say they've been working to try and solve the issue since it was first brought to their attention in mid-December.

In an update to the mitigation plan posted on Jan. 2, city officials said that an inspection of the site revealed several breeding areas.

During a city council meeting on Tuesday night, LA County Vector Control Executive Director Aaron Arugay spoke on the infestation.

"Because of the time of year, it was a little unusual to see the spike in the winter; it's not what we're really accustomed to," he said. "I think it was a rain event, then some warm weather in addition to some maintenance issues in the facility, all combined to create the issue."

Some residents say that they've spent hundreds of dollars in recent weeks to try to solve the problem, with temporary solutions ranging from traps to essential oils.

"The community, we all started buzzing about it right before Thanksgiving," said Samantha Hedding, an El Segundo resident. "We went through our holidays like this. It was miserable. Then the weather got nice, it's still been miserable."

Vector Control and Hyperion staff are expected to set six new traps along the greenbelt between the water plant and El Segundo on Wednesday, which they hope will help ease the large amount of mosquitoes.

"LA County Vector Control staff have been applying pesticides as needed," said the City of El Segundo's website. "Hyperion also has a private contractor on standby to apply pesticide, if needed."