LA County arson detectives investigating suspicious device near 605 Freeway in El Monte

Los Angeles County arson detectives are investigating a suspicious device that was located near the 605 Freeway in El Monte on Monday.

Deputies said that they found a "possible destructive device" when they pulled a driver over in a strip mall parking lot near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Valley Boulevard, which is just south of the freeway, at around 3 p.m.

A remote-controlled robot used by LASD detectives to survey the car where a suspicious device was found on Jan. 12, 2026. CBS LA

They contacted the Los Angeles County Fire Department for assistance with the incident. As of 4:30 p.m., firefighters said that no medical transports were necessary. Arson and Explosives Detail detectives with LASD were also called to the scene.

The surrounding businesses were evacuated by El Monte police as the investigation continued. The intersection was also closed to traffic.

SkyCal was overhead as a remote-controlled robot was used by detectives to survey the vehicle and the suspicious object. It was seen pulling various items from the car.

Deputies said that the driver, who hasn't yet been identified, was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.