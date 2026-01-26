Ekholm scores hat trick as Oilers hold off Ducks for 7-4 victory

Mattias Ekholm scored a hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers rode a dominant second period to a 7-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid each added a goal and an assist for the Oilers, Spencer Stastney scored his first in an Edmonton jersey and Darnell Nurse also scored.

Leon Draisaitl contributed four assists and Tristan Jarry stopped 36 of the 40 shots he faced.

Three of Anaheim's four goals came from Mikael Granlund on the power play, starting with his 10th tally of the season 3:24 into the game.

His linemate Alex Killorn added an even-strength tally 55 seconds into the middle frame, Beckett Sennecke notched two assists, and Ville Husso made 25 saves in the loss.

The result snapped a seven-game win streak for the Ducks, who downed the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

The Oilers got some fresh faces into the lineup with winger Kasperi Kapanen returning after missing three games with an injury and center Josh Samanski made his NHL debut.

Cutter Gauthier helped out on Granlund's first goal of the night and extended his point streak to five games with three goals and four assists across the stretch.

Up next

Ducks: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Oilers: Host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.