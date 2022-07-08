Eight-year-old girl struck in the face by another rollercoaster rider's loose cellphone

8-year-old girl gets 10 stitches to the forehead after loose cellphone hits her on rollercoaster

A young girl at Six Flags Magic Mountain was struck in the face by another rider's cellphone while on a rollercoaster, and though she wasn't seriously injured, her family feels there's something to be learned from the incident.

The rollercoaster ride turned into a traumatic experience for Evie Evans, an 8-year-old from Riverside.

"I was like, 'Oh, no! Did my eye pop out? Did I get hurt? Where did I get hurt?'" she said.

Evie said she felt something hit her face while she was riding the Twisted Colossus at Six Flags in Valencia. That object turned out to be a cellphone that fell out of another rider's hand, and the impact left a gash on the 8-year-old's forehead that required 10 stitches.

We understand that accident happen," said Evie's mom, Della White. "Obviously, it wasn't something he intended. He didn't try to hit her, but when you're responsible for causing injury to someone, you know, basic human decency — say sorry or come up and make sure that they're okay."

The family said the man in his 30's who was holding his phone out during the ride when loose items are prohibited instead told Evie and her family to sop making such a big deal about the incident.

"It made me feel angry and more sad because I would just like an apology," the 8-year-old said.

Six Flags responded with a statement that read in part:

"Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides. Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding. Our park safety team has already responded to the guests requests for information."

However, that's not what happened, according to Evie's mom.

"We don't know if they did kick him out of the park or anything. They just said that they can't give any information on that, even if they found him," White told CBSLA.

The 8-year-old's mother also added that the park did little to help, and that they want other families to be aware of what can happen when safety rules aren't followed on rollercoasters.

The family said they also called police in hopes of filing a report, but were told that no crime had been committed.