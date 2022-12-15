Echo Park restaurant manager fired after scolding gay actor for kissing date

An Echo Park restaurant manager who reportedly scolded a gay actor for kissing his date is now out of a job.

The employee was fired after actor Drew Droege took to social media to describe what he says happened to him during a dinner date at El Compadre in Echo Park earlier this week.

Droege says he and his date were enjoying the evening when he says "I was reprimanded by a manager for kissing another man and told 'this is a family restaurant' and 'we don't allow that behavior here.'"

Wednesday night on Instagram, El Compadre issued a statement which reads in part: "We want to sincerely apologize for the actions of our manager ... This is not representative of our core values at El Compadre. The manager has been terminated."