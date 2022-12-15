Watch CBS News
Echo Park restaurant manager fired after scolding gay actor for kissing date

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An Echo Park restaurant manager who reportedly scolded a gay actor for kissing his date is now out of a job.

The employee was fired after actor Drew Droege took to social media to describe what he says happened to him during a dinner date at El Compadre in Echo Park earlier this week.

Droege says he and his date were enjoying the evening when he says "I was reprimanded by a manager for kissing another man and told 'this is a family restaurant' and 'we don't allow that behavior here.'"

Wednesday night on Instagram, El Compadre issued a statement which reads in part: "We want to sincerely apologize for the actions of our manager ... This is not representative of our core values at El Compadre. The manager has been terminated."

First published on December 15, 2022 / 5:25 AM

