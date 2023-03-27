Echo Park Lake fence taken down

The controversial fence surrounding Echo Park Lake has been taken down.

Los Angeles city crews arrived Monday morning and removed the chain-link fence that was erected more than two years ago.

It was first erected after a huge homeless encampment, housing more than 200 people, was cleared from the area in 2021. The cleanup saw 723.5 pounds of biological waste and 300 pounds of hazardous waste removed.

It was announced in February that the temporary chain-link fence would be coming down. L.A. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced this weekend that the fence would be removed by March 31.

Former Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office arranged for the closure of the park in 2021, saying the operation was required to clean and make needed repairs.

Even after the two-month process was completed, the fence remained, raising much debate between residents. Many have called for the removal, stating that on top of being an eyesore, the temporary fix is anything but a solution when it comes to the homeless issue facing L.A. County.

Others claim that the area has been given new life, with less crime, vandalism and drug use in the public area.

The idea behind keeping the fence up was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.

Residents in the area say it's worked. It's curbed vandalism, assaults and drug use in the park they say.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said back in February the city will remove the fence because it has not done anything to solve homelessness. He says it's a symbol of the failed homeless policy of the previous city administration.

When word spread in March 2021 that the park would be closed for repairs, many in the community saw it as a veiled effort to remove the hundreds of homeless people who took up residence in the park during the pandemic.

The closure of the park, protests and the subsequent removal of the homeless community played a part in Hugo Soto-Martinez's campaign to represent Council District 13 and oust O'Farrell.

Soto-Martinez claimed that encampments at Echo Park increased under O'Farrell's watch, and said he would not allow "encampments to grow like they did at Echo Park Lake."