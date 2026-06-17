Texas woman who fraudulently obtained Eaton Fire FEMA money sentenced to federal prison

A 56-year-old Texas woman who fraudulently obtained federal disaster relief money by claiming to be someone impacted by the Eaton Fire in 2025 has been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Joyce Turner, of Rosharon, Texas, received over $28,000 after she falsely claimed to be a Pasadena resident who was living in a property damaged by the Eaton Fire, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California said. They also said that Turner fraudulently obtained more than $54,000 in jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to one count of fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefits and one count of mail fraud. Additionally, Turner was ordered to pay $82,555 in restitution.

Prosecutors said that Turner submitted a fraudulent disaster benefits application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, on Jan. 10, 2025, just three days after the Eaton Fire ignited. Before it was fully contained, the devastating blaze went on to burn more than 14,000 acres, destroy over 10,000 structures and kill 18 people.

After former President Joe Biden issued a presidential disaster declaration for the fire, residents were able to apply for emergency federal financial assistance and benefits, which included money for home repairs, personal property damage, transportation, medical expenses and housing assistance.

Turner's application included false claims that she lived in a Pasadena rental property that was damaged by the Eaton Fire, but investigators learned that she "did not live in California and did not qualify for the benefits." Before the discovery was made, Turner received $28,195 in wildfire disaster relief money from FEMA, the release said.

In a plea agreement, Turner also admitted that in August 2020 she submitted a fraudulent claim for unemployment insurance in California, which said that "she had been working in California and lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was entitled to unemployment benefits."

"Following this false and fraudulent claim, California's Employment Development Department provided Turner with $54,360 in jobless benefits to which she was not entitled," the release said, noting that she received the money through a debit card that was mailed to her at a Los Angeles address.

Prosecutors said that the case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.