Two arrested in Orange County for "jewelry switch scam," police say

Two arrested in "jewelry swap" scam in Orange County

Two arrested in "jewelry swap" scam in Orange County

Two arrested in "jewelry swap" scam in Orange County

Two people were arrested in Oranger County last week for their part in what police are calling a "jewelry switch scam."

"In these cases, suspects engage victims in a conversation and then offer them a piece of jewelry as a thank you for their help or to 'honor' them," according to a Facebook post from the Irvine Police Department. "While the suspects place fake jewelry on the victim, they remove their valuable jewelry."

Officers were alerted of a crime matching this description in Culverdale last week, during which a victim had a $2,000 gold necklace taken by the suspects, said the post.

In the moments after the crime occurred, police say that officers were able to locate a possible suspect vehicle and license plate. The car was located shortly after in Los Angles County and investigators "spent days conducting surveillance and follow-up to build a strong case," IPD's post said.

When the suspects returned to Irvine on Saturday, police stopped their car and took both into custody. During the arrests they say they found "numerous pieces of costume jewelry inside the car."

Romania natives Dinu Adelina, 29, and Miclescu Cosmin, were arrested and booked for conspiracy and grand theft, police said. Each is being held in lieu of $500,000.

Police urged people to remain vigilant when speaking with strangers and if possible try to avoid wearing flashy jewelry as it can attract the attention of thieves.