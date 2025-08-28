Deputies investigate deadly shooting in East Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Thursday.

Deputies from the department's East Los Angeles Station responded to the 4500 block of Whittier Boulevard at about 12:10 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. Doctors pronounced him dead after paramedics drove him to the hospital.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-8477 or visit their website lacrimestoppers.org.