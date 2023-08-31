East Los Angeles gets a new truck fleet to cleanup illegal dumping

A new fleet of trucks will service East Los Angeles to address illegal dumping

A new fleet of nine trucks has been added to the city of Los Angeles' resources to help clean up illegal dumping, specifically in the East Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de Leon joined community members Thursday to welcome the fleet, and crews, as part of the city's cleaning and greening efforts.

The councilmember spearheaded a campaign last year to double the city's illegal dumping cleanup teams citywide, and the new trucks will serve to fulfill that mission to clean and green parts of the city that are underserved.

Boyle Heights and northeast Los Angeles see the most illegal dumping in the city, and De Leon says the local residents aren't to blame. "Folks are coming in from other cities, and the county, from other parts of the city, coming late at night, or early in the morning, and dumping their stuff and getting out of town by sundown. Enough is enough." said De Leon.

He said the areas hit hard by illegal dumping include Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park, and Eagle Rock.