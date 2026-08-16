LA County detectives share 27 photos as they seek to identify East LA AutoZone burglary suspects

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have shared photos of 27 different people they are seeking to identify for their alleged connection to multiple burglaries at an East LA AutoZone last weekend.

The photos were taken from security camera video inside the shop, located in the 1130 block of S. Atlantic Boulevard, where deputies said a group of unknown suspects forced entry after shattering the entry glass doors at around 2:20 a.m. on August 8. It was the first of two burglaries targeting the store in consecutive days.

The first round of photos shared by LASD deputies seeking to identify suspects connected to an alleged burglary at an East LA AutoZone on August 8, 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputies said that one of the suspects broke the door before the others "subsequently entered ... and were involved in a coordinated, mob-like burglary of the business, resulting in significant loss and damage," a social media post sharing some of the photos said.

In a separate bulletin shared by LASD deputies, photos of six other people were shared for the August 9 burglary, which happened at the same store at around 3:30 a.m.

The second group of photos shared by LASD deputies seeking to identify suspects in an alleged burglary at an East LA AutoZone on August 9, 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"The method of operation for both incidents was similar and occurred ... during a street racing/street take-over," deputies said.

Anyone with more information on either of the alleged burglaries or street takeovers was asked to contact Detective Luu at 323-264-4151.