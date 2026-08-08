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East Los Angeles AutoZone found ransacked near street takeover, LA County deputies say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles County deputies say that an AutoZone in East Los Angeles was found looted early Saturday morning, near the spot where a street takeover had taken place. 

Deputies told CBS LA that they were called to the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a street takeover. 

When authorities arrived at the scene, deputies said that they found an AutoZone store at the intersection had been ransacked. 

Deputies didn't say if the suspects from the street takeover were the same who are suspected of looting the auto parts store. 

No arrests have been made in connection with either incident and deputies said that their investigations continue. 

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