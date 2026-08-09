AutoZone stores in Los Angeles burglarized 3 times near street takeovers over the weekend

Authorities say AutoZone stores were targeted three times near street takeovers in Los Angeles over the weekend.

A store in East LA, located on the corner of Atlantic and Olympic boulevards, was hit for the second straight day on Sunday, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. A street takeover occurred in the same area at 2:20 a.m. Saturday and again on Sunday around 3 a.m., although officials couldn't confirm whether the same suspects were involved in the burglaries.

The AutoZone was "ransacked," authorities said.

In Watts, the sheriff's department said a street takeover involving about 100 vehicles took place between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday at Imperial Highway and Central Avenue.

Officials said that in this instance, the same suspects from the takeover made their way to the AutoZone, where they allegedly looted the store and destroyed computers.

No additional details were immediately made available.