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AutoZone stores in Los Angeles burglarized 3 times near street takeovers over the weekend

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Authorities say AutoZone stores were targeted three times near street takeovers in Los Angeles over the weekend.

A store in East LA, located on the corner of Atlantic and Olympic boulevards, was hit for the second straight day on Sunday, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. A street takeover occurred in the same area at 2:20 a.m. Saturday and again on Sunday around 3 a.m., although officials couldn't confirm whether the same suspects were involved in the burglaries.

The AutoZone was "ransacked," authorities said.

In Watts, the sheriff's department said a street takeover involving about 100 vehicles took place between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday at Imperial Highway and Central Avenue.

Officials said that in this instance, the same suspects from the takeover made their way to the AutoZone, where they allegedly looted the store and destroyed computers.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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