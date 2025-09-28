1 killed in shooting at East Los Angeles gas station

A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in East Los Angeles on Sunday, deputies said.

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. at the 76 station located at the intersection of S. Indiana Street and E. Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

SkyCal flew over the gas station late Sunday night, where one car with its doors ajar could be seen next to a gas pump. Several deputies were investigating the area, which was surrounded by crime scene tape.