Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed in shooting at East Los Angeles gas station

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One wounded in shooting at East Los Angeles gas station
One wounded in shooting at East Los Angeles gas station 00:18

A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in East Los Angeles on Sunday, deputies said. 

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. at the 76 station located at the intersection of S. Indiana Street and E. Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

SkyCal flew over the gas station late Sunday night, where one car with its doors ajar could be seen next to a gas pump. Several deputies were investigating the area, which was surrounded by crime scene tape.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue