Orange County man who allegedly plowed into crowd outside of East Hollywood nightclub pleads not guilty

The Orange County man who allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd outside of a popular East Hollywood nightclub in July pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday.

Fernando Ramirez, 29 of San Clemente, was charged with 37 counts of attempted murder and 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon connected to the incident. He's currently jailed on $37 million bail.

Around 2 a.m. on July 19, Ramirez allegedly plowed into a crowd outside of The Vermont Hollywood club on Santa Monica Boulevard. At the time, police described the actions as intentional.

As many as 37 people were injured after the crash. Miraculously, all 37 survived with varying severity of injuries.

After the crash, bystanders pulled Ramirez out of the vehicle and physically attacked him. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Efrain Villalobos, allegedly shot Ramirez in the buttocks. Ramirez was hospitalized in the days following the incident.

Villalobos was later arrested.

After his not guilty plea on Monday, Ramirez was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 28.