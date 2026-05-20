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Burglars in East Hollywood ransack apartment, get away with valuables

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Two burglars in East Hollywood got away with valuables after breaking into an apartment and ransacking it on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 11 p.m. about a break-in on the 600 block of Normandie.

Police said two male suspects broke into an apartment unit in a complex and stole clothes, jewelry and luggage before getting away.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate this incident. 

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