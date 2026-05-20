Burglars in East Hollywood ransack apartment, get away with valuables
Two burglars in East Hollywood got away with valuables after breaking into an apartment and ransacking it on Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 11 p.m. about a break-in on the 600 block of Normandie.
Police said two male suspects broke into an apartment unit in a complex and stole clothes, jewelry and luggage before getting away.
The LAPD is continuing to investigate this incident.