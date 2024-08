An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 has struck near Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Sunday.

The USGS says the quake was reported at 7:12 a.m. and was centered about 21 km south-southeast of Malibu.

According to user-generated responses, it was felt in Malibu, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Avalon, Sierra Madre, Canyon Country and Thousand Oaks.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.