7 alleged drug dealers face federal charges of selling fentanyl-laced drugs that caused fatal overdoses in Orange County

Federal charges have been filed against seven alleged drug dealers authorities say sold fentanyl-laced drugs that caused fatal overdoses across Orange County, including one case in which three people died on Balboa Island and another that killed an Orange Coast College student.

All seven defendants were charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a potential sentence of life without parole, according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors say the people who died of these fentanyl-laced drugs came from different backgrounds and included two minors and a community college student, all of whom did not know they were ingesting fentanyl.

"These cases highlight two important lessons, with the first being that many street drugs are contaminated with an extremely powerful opioid that often leads to death," U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkinson said in a statement. "The second is that narcotics dealers face severe consequences in federal court when the distribution of their products result in a fatal overdose."

At the scene of where three people were found dead on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, Calif. Oct. 25, 2021. (CBSLA)

One of those charged is 51-year-old William Edward Dick Jr. of Costa Mesa, who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of selling the fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people in a Balboa Island house on Oct. 24, 2021. Federal prosecutors say two couples were having dinner there and one of them contacted Dick to buy cocaine for the group. Dick allegedly agreed to sell them $200 worth of cocaine and delivered it to the Balboa Island house, where all four overdosed. Dick is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Another one of the alleged dealers charged is 25-year-old Carter Joseph Klein of Newport Beach, who was arrested on April 14. Klein was named in a one-count indictment of distributing fentanyl that led to the overdose death of 18-year-old Orange Coast College student Amonie Palmer, who prosecutors say purchased fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills from him in February of 2021. Robert Stell, 33, also died of an overdose that day at the same dorm, but it's not clear if their deaths were caused by the same drugs.

The alleged dealers who were also arrested and charged include: