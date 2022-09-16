Drivers beware: Eastbound lanes of 91 Freeway to be closed for construction over weekend

Drivers are warned to steer clear of the SR-91 Freeway in Corona over the weekend, where an extended road closure will last from Friday evening to Monday morning as construction crews work on one of a slew of projects planned for the ever-busy roadway.

All lanes of the eastbound lanes of the 91 will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, including both the eastbound 91 Express Lanes and eastbound 91 Main Street on-ramp beginning at 9 p.m. Friday evening, continuing through 5 a.m. Monday morning as crews repave the lanes.

However, the I-15, SR-91 interchange will remain open to traffic.

⚠️ A full closure of eastbound 91 from Main St. to just west of I-15 in Corona will occur Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 a.m. for lane repaving. Avoid the area or allow extra travel time for expected heavy delays.



Stay updated by texting 91REFRESH to 77222.

As a result, drivers are warned to expect extensive delays and to avoid the area if they can. Alternate routes suggested include the SR-60, SR-71 or SR-57. They also suggest reconnecting to the 91 via I-15 or I-215.

For anyone who does plan to head in that direction, crews will have detour signs to direct them towards another route.

Already infamous for a slew of reasons, including uneven and bumpy roads, congested traffic and constant construction, the 91 Freeway will once again be the bane of many Southern Californian's weekends as the nearly four mile stretch of road experiences a full closure.

"The 91 Freeway has had a stigma for as far back as I can remember," said Brad Trask, a local who has his own share of woes on the 91. "It's always the freeway to stay away from."

The project, which aims at easing at least one of those concerns by paving the road and smoothing out the drive, is one of many planned by the Riverside County Transportation Commission in the near future.

"The 91 Refresh Project is allowing us to repave the lanes on the 91, they're uneven right now and we want a smoother commute," said Aaron Hake, the Deputy Executive Director of RCTC. "There may be significant delays. There are a lot of people moving on the weekends, sometimes just as many as during the weekdays."

While he isn't sure exactly when the next construction projects are planned, he said, "The public should be aware that more closures are on the way on the 15 and the 91 in future weekends. So, please stay tuned."

While the information proved annoying to Trask and his wife, she echoed a sentiment that should be familiar to the hearts of Californians everywhere: "Oh well... Such is life and freeways."