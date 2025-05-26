Driver wounded in car-to-car shooting on 710 Freeway in Compton

A man was wounded during a car-to-car shooting on the 710 Freeway in Compton on Monday.

It happened at around 5:20 p.m. on northbound lanes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, but deputies say that the driver of a silver Jeep pulled into the Arco gas station at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue where he called 911.

The victim, only identified as a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to LASD. He was taken to a nearby hospital with wounds that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators have only identified the suspect as a man. They did not know what vehicle he was driving.