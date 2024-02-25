Driver shot during attempted carjacking in Long Beach

One person was hospitalized after being shot during an attempted carjacking in Long Beach early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Orange Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department officers dispatched to the scene.

They arrived to find one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

Officers learned that the victim and a female companion were sitting inside of the parked car when four suspects in two cars approached them southbound on Orange Avenue. They pulled up to the parked car and demanded the keys, and when the victim refused, one of the suspects opened fire.

The suspects had fled the scene prior to the time police arrived.

There was no information provided on any of the suspects involved or the vehicles they were driving.